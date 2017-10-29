Sir Ninian Stephen (centre), who served as governor-general in the 1980s, has died aged 94. (AAP)

Sir Ninian Stephen, Australia's governor-general in the 1980s, has died in Melbourne, aged 94.

A state funeral will be held for former governor-general Sir Ninian Stephen who has died, aged 94.

Government House on Sunday said Sir Ninian, who served as governor-general from 1982 to 1989, died in Melbourne.

In tribute to the "great statesman", Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said there were "very few honours that Sir Ninian doesn't have to his name".

"He's been knighted five times, was a Justice of the High Court of Australia and Supreme Court of Victoria, member of the Privy Council and Australian Ambassador for the Environment," Mr Turnbull said in a statement.

"Australia will remember Sir Ninian for his humility, his intellect, and his lifelong commitment to justice and the rule of law.

Sir Ninian's family has accepted my offer of a state funeral."

Australia's only immigrant Governor-General was born in Britain and arrived in Melbourne in 1940 aged 17, where he studied to become a lawyer before joining the Australian Imperial Force.

Sir Ninian later served on the High Court, as an international judge, and an ambassador and a peacemaker.

In 1982, Malcolm Fraser chose him to replace Zelman Cowen as GG.

Sir Ninian stepped down in 1989 to become Australia's first ambassador to the environment under Bob Hawke.

In 1992, the British and Irish governments chose Stephen to head a new round of peace talks in Northern Ireland,

Approaching his 80s, Stephen remained in demand, advising on South Africa's constitution and helping negotiate a way through a political impasse in Bangladesh.

At an 80th birthday dinner for him, now-former High Court judge Michael Kirby said, "Serving Australia was not enough for Ninian Stephen. He went beyond and served a wider world".