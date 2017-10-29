Another four new caps have been named for South Africa's upcoming European tour bringing to eight the total number of players making their debut this season.

South Africa have named four uncapped players in their rugby squad to tour Europe next month as coach Allister Coetzee looks to add some dynamism to his side's backline play.

Fullback Warrick Gelant, centre Lukhanyo Am, and scrumhalf Louis Schreuder increase his attacking options, while No.8 Dan du Preez also gets a call-up with regular skipper Warren Whiteley unavailable through injury.

Other players to return to the side after missing the 25-24 loss to New Zealand in their final Rugby Championship clash earlier this month are props Coenie Oosthuizen and Tendai Mtawarira, as well as loose forward Uzair Cassiem.

"This squad reflects consistency and continuity, while we also rewarded players who have constantly shown good form this season," Coetzee said on Sunday.

"Warrick and Lukhanyo are two examples of players who have excelled in the season so far."

Coetzee said the squad had been selected with an eye on the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

"With the World Cup now less than two years away, this demanding tour gives us another very good opportunity to keep on building depth and experience," he said.

"Eight new players were capped so far this season and a total of 19 new international players (have) made their Springbok debuts since the 2015 Rugby World Cup."

Lock Eben Etzebeth will continue to lead the side in the absence of Whiteley, but the squad will be without Jan Serfontein, who asked not to be considered for the tour as he wants to settle in at French club Montpellier.

Siya Kolisi will return to Cape Town after the Test against France in Paris on November 18 as his wife Rachel is due to give birth.

He will not be available for the Test against Italy on November 25 in Padua, but will rejoin the group for the final tour match in Cardiff against Wales the following week.

The Boks start their tour against Ireland on November 11.

The South Africa squad is:

Forwards: Uzair Cassiem, Lood de Jager, Ruan Dreyer, Dan du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Francois Louw, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Oupa Mohoje, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Trevor Nyakane, Coenie Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle.

Backs: Lukhanyo Am, Curwin Bosch, Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronje, Damian de Allende, Warrick Gelant, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Rudy Paige, Handre Pollard, Raymond Rhule, Louis Schreuder, Courtnall Skosan, Francois Venter.