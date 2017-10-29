Education Minister Simon Birmingham has dismissed a media report suggesting Australian childcare fees are some of the highest in the world.

Federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham has rejected a media report suggesting Australian parents are being charged some of the highest childcare fees in the world.

He said the report was based on limited anecdotal evidence and did not match OECD research which puts the average Australian daily fee rate at $87.50.

"Families are feeling the pinch but OECD data shows child care in Australia is more affordable than the US, UK, New Zealand, Canada and Ireland and that's before Turnbull government reforms put more money back in the pockets of parents," Senator Birmingham said in a statement on Sunday.