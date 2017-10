The Turnbull government is setting up a $100 million fund to tackle brain cancer with the aim of doubling survival rates of the next decade.

The Turnbull government is investing $100 million to fight brain cancer with the aim of doubling survival rates over the next ten years.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt will launch the Australian brain cancer mission when he visits the Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre on Sunday.

He will be joined by mining billionaire Andrew Forrest and other representatives from the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation.