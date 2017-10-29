They're running candidates in every seat but the Greens believe they realistically can win three seats at the Queensland election.

Voter disillusionment is the key for the Greens as they chase their first seats in the Queensland parliament.

The party is running candidates in every electorate for the November 25 poll but believe they have a good chance of winning the seats of South Brisbane, McConnel and Maiwar.

South Brisbane is currently held by Queensland's deputy premier Jackie Trad by 13.8 per cent margin.

Greens candidate for the seat Amy MacMahon is backing herself to oust Ms Trad.

"People are crying out for an alternative. People are fed up with both Labor and the LNP," Ms MacMahon said on Sunday.

"We have such a strong opportunity and we're really looking forward to getting three MPs into parliament."

The renamed inner city Brisbane seat of McConnel is held by Labor cabinet minister Grace Grace by a 3.1 per cent margin under new redistributions.

Greens candidate for the newly-formed seat of Maiwar, west of Brisbane, is Michael Berkman, with current LNP member for Indooroopilly Scott Emerson among his rivals.

Ms MacMahon said the Greens' candidate for South Brisbane at the 2015 election, Johnathan Sri, had made great strides for the party since becoming its first local government representative in the state.

"People can see that Greens can get elected and Greens are so effective when they get into the council and other levels of government," she said.

Ex-senator Larissa Waters will play a key role in aiding and promoting the Greens campaign, while the man likely to take her Senate position - Andrew Bartlett - is the party's convenor in the election.

If elected, Ms MacMahon said the Greens would not work with the LNP or One Nation in parliament but were willing to offer their support to Labor if certain conditions are met.

"Firstly we need to stop Adani, we need to stop the billion dollar loan and the royalties deal," she said.

"We need significant investment in affordable housing and we also need to ban all corporate donations. These are some of the key issues we'll be putting on the table."