Simona Halep has the world No.1 ranking but is now gunning for an elusive grand slam victory.

Simona Halep has only just been crowned as year-end World No.1, but she says she knows her 2018 will be complicated by the return of Serena Williams and the first full year back for Maria Sharapova.

Both will surely be gunning for their former position back, which Halep cemented at the WTA Finals in Singapore despite facing six other challengers for the spot at the start of the week.

The Romanian was presented with a trophy and a ring on Sunday to commemorate her achievement, and says the main goal for next year is to win a grand slam.

If she does, it could erase memories of her heartbreaking loss to Jelena Ostapenko in this year's French Open final, in which she tasted bitter defeat after winning the first set and leading 3-0 in the second.

Halep is coached by Australian Darren Cahill and she said there will be no changes to her coaching staff into next season.

She says she is especially proud to reach No.1 after having two huge bumps in the road this year.

"I can say I had two difficult moments this year; one at the beginning of the year when I was injured about three months, I couldn't play, and then I came back stronger," she said.

"And of course the final in French Open, I was really disappointed and very sad about that match."

She knows that she has a target on her back now as world No.1.

"Every tournament and every week, every day I can say is going to be a big challenge, starting now," Halep said.

"I cannot be stressed about that. I just want to work harder to get better, because I need to do that, and we will see what is going to happen.

"I mean, in my opinion, it's great what I have done until now, so I just want to (win) a grand slam."