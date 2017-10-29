Attorney General George Brandis is certain a First Nations People body would not have passed in a referendum.

The idea of a First Nations People body, effectively a third house of parliament, was never going to happen, Attorney General George Brandis insists.

A constitutionally-enshrined indigenous voice to parliament - a key recommendation of May's Uluru indigenous summit - was rejected by the Turnbull government last week.

"I have no confidence that such radical proposal, if put to the people at a referendum, would have passed. I am sure it wouldn;t have passed," Senator Brandis told Sky News on Sunday.