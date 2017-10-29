Jason Cadee and Perry Ellis combined for 43 points to lead the Sydney Kings to a thrilling 99-94 overtime NBL win over the Illawarra Hawks in Wollongong.

Losers of their previous two games by a combined 47 points, the Kings proved they can win without injured captain Kevin Lisch, boosting their season record to 2-4 while leaving the Hawks stranded at the bottom of the ladder on 1-5.

Import forward Perry Ellis had 22 points and guard Jason Cadee finished with 21 for the Kings, while AJ Ogilvy (22) and Rotnei Clarke (21) led the Hawks.

Scores were tied 88-all at the end of regulation time before the Kings out-played their NSW rivals in the extra five-minute period.

Gaze was clearly relieved afterwards but denied he'd been feeling the intense scrutiny caused by his team's poor start.

"I didn't feel under siege or that there was any pressure internally," Gaze said.

"When you're not playing well you have to cop the criticism and roll with the punches.

"To get a win here today is great and it certainly helps morale, but we've got a long way to go."

Illawarra coach Rob Beveridge was furious with his side's 23 turnovers.

"We've got to a point where we've lost respect for the ball," Beveridge said.

"We're very flippant at times and we're struggling for consistency because we're just not clicking.

"People will look at our record and write us off, but it's a tough group of guys and I believe in them that they'll stay together and continue to fight."

Sparked by Clarke's hot perimeter shooting, the Hawks were ahead 23-19 at quarter-time and stretched the margin to 10 early in the second period.

But Ellis scored nine points to keep the Kings in striking distance before Cadee flicked the switch with three straight three-point bombs to tie it at 43-all.

Sydney took advantage of the home team's sloppy execution (10 turnovers) and built a 48-45 halftime lead, with Ellis and Cadee combining for 31 points.

Sydney led by as many as nine in the third quarter and were up 70-69 at three-quarter time.

Illawarra are away to Brisbane on Friday night, while the Kings face the league-leading Wildcats in Perth on Friday before hosting the Hawks on Sunday afternoon.