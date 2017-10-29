The latest Newspoll shows Labor retaining its 54-46 two-party preferred lead over the coalition government.

Labor has held its 54-46 two-party preferred lead over the coalition government for the third Newspoll running.

The coalition's primary vote has also dropped from 36 to 35 per cent, while Labor's remains steady at 37 per cent, the latest Newspoll in The Australian shows.

Despite a slight drop in the numbers of voters satisfied with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's performance, and an increase in those dissatisfied. The coalition leader retains his 41-33 lead over Opposition Leader Bill Shorten as preferred prime minister.

But Mr Turnbull's net satisfaction rating - which spells out the difference between those who are satisfied and those who are dissatisfied with his performance - has fallen to minus 28 percentage points.

Mr Shorten's net satisfaction is also down from minus 20 to minus 24.

One Nation's primary vote remains at nine per cent while the Greens' is steady at 10 per cent.