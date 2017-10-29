Liverpool put their recent Premier League frustrations behind them to breeze past Huddersfield Town 3-0 on Saturday with Daniel Sturridge's goal setting up the victory.

Mohamed Salah missed a first-half penalty for Liverpool but Juergen Klopp's side raced away after the break.

Sturridge's cool finish in the 50th minute put Liverpool ahead, the England striker clocking up his 100th goal in club competition, before Roberto Firmino doubled the lead with a header eight minutes later.

Georginio Wijnaldum rifled home Liverpool's third as Liverpool claimed only their second league win in seven games to move up to sixth spot.

