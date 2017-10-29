Former Queensland premier Campbell Newman says the LNP needs Pauline Hanson's One Nation to win. (AAP)

The LNP cannot win the Queensland election without the support of Pauline Hanson's One Nation party, former premier Campbell Newman says.

The former LNP leader, who was ousted at the 2015 election, says the primary vote for both Labor and the LNP is too low to win on November 25 and the outcome will be about preferences.

He says he expects Labor and the LNP to lose some seats, and One Nation to pick up five to 10 seats putting them in a prime position to influence the outcome.

"Tim Nicholls, if he wants to be premier, has to have their support," Mr Newman told Sky News on Sunday.

It was an observation backed by former Labor premier, Peter Beattie.

"Love 'em or hate 'em, the LNP will only get to office with some understanding from One Nation," he told Sky.

"There's no other alternative and the Labor party will campaign against them on that basis."

Mr Nicholls on Sunday again reiterated the LNP would not be seeking a deal with One Nation.

"I have ruled out, on countless occasions, any deal with One Nation - there will be no deal, no coalition and no shared ministry. Put simply, a vote for One Nation is a vote for Labor," he said, kicking off his campaign.

One Nation is standing at least 60 candidates out of 93 seats, and is polling around 16 per cent of the vote. But that is much higher in certain regional seats which are traditionally LNP.

The LNP is particularly wary after the West Australian Liberal party's preference deal with One Nation at the WA election in March backfired spectacularly.

One Nation's Queensland leader Steve Dickson expects to hold the balance of power at least, but is not predicting how many seats the party will win.

"I'm counting on winning as many of those we can ... I'm not limiting ourselves," Mr Dickson, who is the only One Nation MP in the Queensland parliament, told reporters in Buderim on Sunday.