Queensland LNP leader Tim Nicholls gets a friendly start to his election campaign. (AAP)

Liberal National Party leader Tim Nicholls says his party will deliver real change to help Queenslanders get ahead if elected to government.

Queensland Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls says the state cannot afford another three years of a "do-nothing" Labor government as he kicked off his campaign for the November 25 election.

Flanked by his wife Mary and three children and his LNP deputy Deb Frecklington, Mr Nicholls pitched his party as a "common sense alternative" in a park in his Brisbane electorate of Clayfield.

"This Labor government is stuck - stuck doing nothing and every Queenslander is paying the price," he told the rally.

"Doing nothing is clearly not working for Queensland."

The LNP's first election campaign event was disrupted by anti-Adani protests, as was Labor's, and calls for the party to put One Nation last.

Mr Nicholls said only a Liberal National Party government could help Queensland families get ahead and promised to listen, plan and act if elected.

"I believe in a hand up, not a hand out," he said.

"That's how we make Queensland a great state, that's how we build a better Queensland."

He promised not to sell state assets, a measure he proposed while treasurer when the party was last in office under Campbell Newman, whose government slashed thousands of frontline jobs.

"There will be no forced redundancies in the public service, in fact, we have a plan to make the public service work better for all Queenslanders," he added.

"Under my leadership, I'll deliver a campaign of optimism, hope and one with opportunities for all Queenslanders."

Earlier in the day Mr Newman told Sky News his former treasurer could not win office without the support of One Nation, a remark Mr Nicholls dismissed.

"He's wrong, next question," he told reporters.

"Campbell is a commentator on Sky but I'm focused on what is most important for Queenslanders.

"We've learnt from the mistakes from the past. We've now got plans to deal with jobs and managing the finances."

Both the government and LNP go into the election on 41 seats and need to win a total of 47 to govern in their own right.

The addition of four extra seats created under a major shake-up of Queensland's electoral boundaries and a shift in the perimeters in a majority of electorates will cause chaos for both Labor and the opposition.

Adding further complications to the poll will be the return of full preferential voting and the revival of right-wing establishment One Nation.