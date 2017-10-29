Houston Texans owner Bob McNair has restated his regret over his "inmates running the prison" comment in reference to NFL player protests.

A day after his "inmates running the prison" comment in reference to ongoing NFL player protests during the national anthem became public, Houston Texans owner Bob McNair has met with the players and issued a second statement.

"I know they were upset," McNair told the Houston Chronicle. "I wanted to answer their questions. I told them if I had it to do over again, I wouldn't use that expression."

Later Saturday, McNair issued a statement that expanded on his apology from Friday.

"As I said yesterday, I was not referring to our players when I made a very regretful comment during the owners meetings last week," McNair's statement said.

"I was referring to the relationship between the league office and team owners and how they have been making significant strategic decisions affecting our league without adequate input from ownership over the past few years.

"I am truly sorry to the players for how this has impacted them and the perception that it has created of me which could not be further from the truth.

Our focus going forward, personally and as an organisation, will be towards making meaningful progress regarding the social issues that mean so much to our players and our community."

A Texans offensive starter told ESPN that the team was to meet Saturday night "to discuss a demonstration tomorrow."

The player also said that he expects everyone on the team to travel Saturday to Seattle for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.