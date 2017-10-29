NSW spearhead Mitchell Starc has terrorised South Australia's batsmen with an eight-wicket haul. (AAP)

Test and NSW spearhead Mitchell Starc has terrorised South Australia's batsmen with an eight-wicket haul in the Sheffield Shield match in Adelaide.

Starc's feats helped bowl the Redbacks out for 206 in their second innings, leaving the Blues just 57 runs to win on Sunday's third day of play.

Starc took 8-73 from 24.4 overs - his best innings bowling figures in any form of top-flight cricket.

The paceman took seven consecutive wickets from late Saturday night and Sunday's opening session, his victims including Ashes candidates Travis Head for a golden duck and wicketkeeper Alex Carey (four).

Starc bowled with venom and gained considerable swing with the pink-ball in an ominous tune-up for the looming Ashes series against England.

After making three rapid strikes on Saturday night, Starc on Sunday removed nightwatchman Joe Mennie (two) and Tom Cooper, who was unlucky to be given out for three from a bump-ball edge to second slip.

Carey, touted as a potential Test gloveman, was then beaten by a trademark inswinging yorker and trapped lbw before Starc bowled Adam Zampa for five.

The sole SA batsman to offer resistance on Sunday was Callum Ferguson, who made 36 but was dropped by Blues wicketkeeper Peter Nevill when on eight.

Ferguson nicked a Pat Cummins delivery but Nevill turfed the regulation chance when moving slightly to his right.

After Test spinner Nathan Lyon (2-26) dismissed Ferguson, Starc returned to claim the last wicket of the innings.