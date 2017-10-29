Steve Dickson expects to be joined by more One Nation MPs after the Queensland election. (AAP)

Steve Dickson, the only One Nation MP in the Queensland parliament, believes the party will hold the balance of power after the November 25 election.

One Nation believes it can secure the balance of power at the November 25 Queensland election.

Pauline Hanson's conservative party has candidates in around 60 of the 93 seats at the moment, and state leader Steve Dickson says he is confident they will do well.

"I'm counting on winning as many of those we can ... I'm not limiting ourselves," leader Steve Dickson, who is the only One Nation MP in the Queensland parliament, told reporters in Buderim.

"I believe maths says very clearly we will definitely get the balance of power in Queensland."