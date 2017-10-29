Catalonia's sacked president is calling on the restive region to oppose Madrid's formal takeover of the region.

Sacked Catalan president Carles Puigdemont is calling for "democratic opposition" to Madrid's takeover of the region following its declaration of independence.

"It's very clear that the best form of defending the gains made up until now is democratic opposition to article 155," Puigdemont said in a brief statement on Saturday.

Spain has taken formal direct control of Catalonia, dismissing the region's defiant separatist government a day after regional MPs passed a declaration of independence for the prosperous northeastern region on Friday.