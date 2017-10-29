Federal and state relations will be tested during the Queensland election. (AAP)

Annastacia Palaszczuk has shown she is prepared to take on the federal government to win the votes of Queenslanders.

Picking a fight with Canberra is par for the course for Queensland politicians.

Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen turned it into an art form, even taunting his federal colleagues with an ill-fated tilt at the prime ministership.

Now Labor premier Annastacia Palaszczuk - the latest in the long line of leaders who bleed maroon blood - is banking on state parochialism to win her a second term.

She showed earlier this year she was prepared to pick a fight with the federal government when she labelled Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull arrogant and disrespectful.

"All we've seen lately is a fly-in, fly-out prime minister who is espousing thought bubbles without any deep policy conversation," she said on Sunday in Brisbane

One weapon of choice is a battle with federal Trade Minister Steve Ciobo, himself a Queenslander, over trade policy.

From September, the state government's new "Buy Queensland" procurement policy defined a "local supplier" as a business that maintained a workforce within a 125km radius of where the goods or workers are needed.

Local suppliers receive a weighting of up to 30 per cent in the decision on any tender lodged for a significant procurement.

Significant infrastructure projects $100 million and above require the use of local sub-contractors and manufacturers where the local capability and capacity exists.

And businesses tendering for government procurement contracts - which amount to $14 billion a year - need to have a permanent workforce in Queensland, offering fair wages, conditions and superannuation.

The policy has got up the nose of the Turnbull government.

Ciobo wrote a scathing letter to Palaszczuk in August saying the policy is inconsistent with Australia's free trade obligations and "would put at risk the export opportunities available to Queensland businesses", noting exports were worth $12 billion a year to the state's economy.

The energy debate is also a key factor.

A re-elected Palaszczuk government has promised to push ahead with a 50 per cent renewable energy target by 2030 and build more hydro and solar power generation.

The Liberal National Party says the state needs a new power station in the north and the best option is a coal-fired plant, supported by the federal government's Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility.

LNP leader Tim Nicholls and deputy Deb Frecklington were in Canberra in June to discuss the idea.

However, no serious commercial proposals have come forward to build and operate such a plant, in a region witnessing a boom in wind, solar and other renewables.

Voters will be asked to choose between Labor's "responsible and effective" renewables or the LNP's argument against such "unreliable and expensive" power.

Infrastructure will be a battleground, as Labor argues the state is being short-changed by the Turnbull coalition government.

Palaszczuk argues money is being held back because Canberra wants the state to privatise assets, such as ports, rail and water pipelines, to free up billions of dollars.

However, keeping assets such as ports and electricity generators in public hands has delivered benefits, Labor says.

Unions, which provide much of the on-the-ground support for Labor's campaign, are motivated by the Turnbull government's reluctance to stop penalty rate cuts and the potential for public service job cuts.

Turnbull's personal popularity is tracking reasonably well in Brisbane and surrounds, and he has visited the state a dozen times this year.

But as one Labor wag described Turnbull's visits: "He doesn't stay long and he leaves his wallet on the plane."

A grab-bag of other federal issues could also sway some voters.

There are concerns especially in the north about the federal government's paltry contribution to the cyclone recovery, which fell far short of the state government's effort.

Then there's Pauline Hanson. The WA Liberals did themselves great damage over a preference swap and the LNP will find it even trickier, given Queensland is Hanson's home state and she has ex-senator Malcolm Roberts as a spear-carrier.

In a state which depends heavily on foreign tourists and students, her anti-Muslim stance could trip up Nicholls if he seeks to get too close.

Disunity within the federal Liberals, including the disarray caused by the citizenship saga, could also weigh on the minds of some voters.

However, there's no chance this time, with republican Turnbull at the helm, for knights and dames to derail the LNP campaign.