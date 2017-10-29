Veterans' Affairs Minister Dan Tehan has defended Malcolm Turnbull's decision to delay his visit to Israel.

A Liberal minister has defended Malcolm Turnbull's last-minute decision to shorten his trip to Israel, insisting it's not an embarrassment.

Veterans' Affairs Minister Dan Tehan, who arrived in the Middle East on Saturday ahead of his leader, said the Israelis understood domestic politics can impact travel arrangements.

The prime minister delayed his visit after the High Court on Friday booted Barnaby Joyce, Fiona Nash and three other senators from parliament over their citizenship status.

A number events and meetings have been cancelled or postponed, but Mr Turnbull will still meet with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr Tehan said official visits are often delayed.

"It's not embarrassing. These things happen all the time," he told reporters in Tel Aviv.

"They understand that domestic politics sometimes influence travel arrangements."

The most important thing was that Mr Turnbull will be in the country to represent Australia on the 100th anniversary of the charge of the lighthorse at Beersheba on Tuesday.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the prime minister here and I'm sure he'll make it a very worthwhile trip."

It's the first time an Australian prime minister has visited Israel since John Howard in 2000.

Mr Tehan, who is also responsible for cyber security, held meetings with a delegation of Australian start-ups and academics in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

He announced the creation of a new cyber institute at the Australian National University, with the aim of making Australia a world leader in 'cyber education'.