The AFL career of Matthew White appears over after Port Adelaide delisted the 30-year-old.

Port delisted the speedster along with Brett Eddy and Jesse Palmer.

White arrived at Port from Richmond in 2014 but struggled to make an impression last season. He played 153 AFL games at both clubs.

Palmer was selected by Port at the 2014 AFL draft but managed only three games at the top level while Eddy was a rookie draft selection who lasted just a year on the Power's list, playing three AFL games.