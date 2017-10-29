Annastacia Palaszczuk says the November 25 Queensland election will be about "certainty" and continuing to deliver for Queenslanders.

Annastacia Palaszczuk said now is the right time to hold the Queensland election, as she confirmed the poll date for November 25 at a rally of party faithful.

Ms Palaszczuk visited a bowls club in the electorate of Mount Ommaney, near her own seat of Inala, after visiting the the acting governor earlier in the day.

Ms Palaszczuk had previously said the only appointment she had on Sunday was with her Nanna, and she was partially true to her word, visiting her grandmother first thing before heading to Government House.

She said despite repeatedly indicating her intention had been to hold the election next year, it had become apparent she needed to call it sooner.

"We need certainty, we need stability for business, and let's not forget next year we have the Commonwealth Games here in Queensland, and I want all eyes focused on Queensland and what we can do," Ms Palaszczuk told reporters.

"I think people want to focus on Christmas and go into the new year ... and also I need my government continuing to deliver on our commitments."

Ms Palaszczuk spruiked the fact that she had delivered over 90 over cent of her promises from the last election.

Her speech suffered a slight hiccup when anti-Adani protestors rushed the stage, however they were quickly ushered away, with Ms Palaszczuk telling the crowd she believed in the right to protest.

"Under Campbell Newman and Tim Nicholls they shout down protests in this state, they divided Queensland," she said.

"I have been focused on uniting our great state."

It likely won't be the last protest Ms Palaszczuk faces on the trail, with anti-Adani groups promising to dog the premier as she makes her way around the state.

Ms Palaszczuk will now immediately hit the campaign trail, leaving on Sunday afternoon for regional Queensland, which is expected to play a big part in the coming month of campaigning.