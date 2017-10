Ben Simmons got the job down the stretch as the 76ers beat the Mavericks in Dallas. (AAP)

Ben Simmons has scored a career high 23 points in another fantastic performance for Philadelphia, which resulted in a 112-110 NBA win at Dallas.

The 21-year-old Australian rookie added seven rebounds and eight assists in another performance that was highlighted by a ridiculous right-handed put-back jam in the fourth quarter as the Sixers won on the road to improve their season record to 2-4.

Joel Embiid had 23 points and nine rebounds for Philadelphia while the Mavericks' Harrison Barnes had a game high 25 points.