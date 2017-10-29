NSW spearhead Mitchell Starc has terrorised South Australia's batsmen with an eight-wicket haul. (AAP)

Mitchell Starc has taken a career-best eight-wicket haul as NSW defeated South Australia in the Sheffield Shield match in Adelaide.

Test and NSW spearhead Mitchell Starc has terrorised South Australia's batsmen with career-best bowling figures in the Blues' six-wicket Sheffield Shield win.

In an ominous tune-up for the looming Ashes series on Sunday, with England arriving in Perth the same day, Starc took 8-73 to help bowl the Redbacks out for 206 in their second innings at Adelaide Oval.

The Blues, needing 57 runs for victory, lost four wickets but reached their target to win inside three days.

David Warner made 32 to follow his first innings 83 but captain Steve Smith failed again - out for nine after making three in the first dig.

The NSW victory was a formality after Starc took seven consecutive wickets from late Saturday night and Sunday's opening session to log his best innings bowling figures in any form of cricket.

His victims included Ashes candidates Travis Head for a golden duck and wicketkeeper Alex Carey (four).

Bowling with venom and gaining considerable swing, Starc made three rapid strikes on Saturday night.

He returned on Sunday to remove nightwatchman Joe Mennie (two) and Tom Cooper, who was unlucky to be given out for three from a bump-ball edge to second slip.

Carey, touted as a potential Test gloveman, was beaten by a trademark inswinging yorker and out lbw before Starc bowled Adam Zampa for five.

The sole SA batsman to offer resistance on Sunday was Callum Ferguson, who made 36 but was dropped by Blues wicketkeeper Peter Nevill when on eight.

Ferguson nicked a Pat Cummins delivery but Nevill turfed the regulation chance moving slightly to his right.

After Test spinner Nathan Lyon (2-26) dismissed Ferguson, Starc returned to claim the last wicket of the innings.

The Blues made tough going of their run chase, losing Nic Maddinson for a duck, Smith, Kurtis Patterson and Warner.

SA pacemen Chadd Sayers (2-22) and Daniel Worrall (2-19) shared the wickets.