BARCELONA (Reuters) - Valencia moved to within a point of La Liga leaders Barcelona by winning 2-1 at lowly Alaves on Saturday and recording a sixth consecutive league victory while Atletico Madrid's inconsistent run continued as they drew 1-1 at home to Villarreal.

Simone Zaza opened the scoring for Valencia in the 34th minute for Marcelino's high-flying side to grab his ninth strike of the campaign and score for the sixth game in a row. Their excellent run came under threat when veteran defender Alexis Ruano headed the hosts level soon after halftime.

Former Valencia loanee Munir El Haddadi nearly put Alaves in front but was denied by Brazilian goalkeeper Neto, and the visitors restored their lead in the 66th minute when Spain forward Rodrigo Moreno converted from the penalty spot, making it seven wins and three draws for Valencia.

"If you had told me when I took over in May that we would be in this position I wouldn't have believed it," Marcelino told reporters.

"We never imagined having this many points and being unbeaten after 10 games, especially when we saw the fixture list. We're in a situation we couldn't have predicted but which we deserve to be in."

Barca can stretch their lead at the top of the standings back to four points when they visit Athletic Bilbao later on Saturday, while champions Real Madrid, who have 20 points, are at Girona on Sunday.

In Madrid, Villarreal striker Carlos Bacca's towering header from a corner cancelled out Angel Correa's brilliant opener and boos rang around the Wanda Metropolitano stadium after another disappointing result from Diego Simeone's side, who have won one of their last seven games in all competitions.

Atletico dominated the game and fired 18 shots at Mariano Barbosa's goal, finally breaking through in the 61st minute when Correa expertly controlled a sweeping pass from Antoine Griezmann and squeezed the ball inside the near post from the tightest of angles.

Colombian international Bacca outjumped Atletico's usually reliable goalkeeper Jan Oblak to level in the 81st, leaving Simeone's side fourth on 20 points, three ahead of Villarreal in fifth.

