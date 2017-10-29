Sebastian Vettel has taken pole at the Mexican Grand Prix (AAP)

Danieel Ricciardo struggled in qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix as Sebastian Vettel stuck his Ferrari on pole.

Lewis Hamilton will have to chase his fourth Formula One championship from behind Sebastian Vettel.

Blistering late laps by Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen will have Ferrari and Red Bull starting 1-2 at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton is set to start third. He leads Vettel in the season title chase by 66 points and can win it if he finishes fifth or better.

Vettel edged Verstappen by 0.086 seconds on Saturday for pole position.

Hamilton has said he'll push for a 10th win this season even if he doesn't need it for the season championship. He'll try to avoid any potential crash at the start when Vettel and Verstappen push for the first turn.

Valterri Bottas joins his Mercedes teammate on the second row, with the Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen and Eseteban Ocon's Force India rounding out the third row.

Daniel Ricciardo didn't have the same pace as Verstappen and was almost a seconnd slower and will start in seventh alongside the Renault of Nico Hulkenberg.

Rounding out the top ten are his teammate Carlos Sainz and local hope Sergio Perez.