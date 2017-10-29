Venus Williams is into the final of the WTA Tour Finals in Singapore. (AAP)

Venus Williams has ended the hot streak of Caroline Garcia by beating her at the WTA Finals in Singapore.

Venus Williams has capped a remarkable year by securing a place in the final of the year-end WTA event in Singapore after a 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-3 win over Caroline Garcia.

The win puts the 37-year-old in Sunday's final against 27-year-old Caroline Wozniacki, meaning the two oldest players in the field have made the final.

Garcia started out the match in good form, taking the first two games, but she left an opening for Williams with some careless play.

The evergreen American took advantage, breaking back to level at 2-2.

Later in the set Williams survived a set point and took advantage of Garcia's inconsistencies.

Williams forced it to a tiebreak and Garcia got off to a hot start, winning the first three points.

Williams did rally briefly in the middle of the tiebreak but Garcia held on to win the first set.

Garcia did not carry on that momentum into the second, losing the first three games to Williams.

That proved to be a bridge too far for the Frenchwoman and she never really threatened in the second set.

After an even start in the third set, Williams stepped up the pace and Garcia was not able to go with her.

Williams broke Garcia's serve and then served it out to win the third set and the match.

Williams will face Caroline Wozniacki in the final after the Dane defeated Karolina Pliskova from the Czech Republic 7-6 (11-9) 6-3 in the other semi-final on Saturday.

The result confirmed Simona Halep's position as year-end world No.1 - Pliskova was the only other player who could have taken the top spot, but she had to win the tournament.

Earlier, Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova ended the career of tennis Hall of Famer Martina Hingis by defeating her and partner Yung-Jan Chan 6-4 7-6 (7-5) in the first doubles semi-final.

They will play the winner of the evening match between Russian pair Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina and Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands and Swede Johanna Larsson.