LONDON (Reuters) - Aston Villa were twice denied by the woodwork late on as they were held to a 0-0 draw at struggling Birmingham City in the English Championship (second tier) on Sunday.

The "second city" derby was hardly a classic but came alive after the break with both sides having good chances to take the spoils at St Andrew's.

Sixth-placed Villa came closest to winning it when Keinan Davis's left-foot effort struck the underside of the bar before Jonathan Kodjia saw a right-foot curler rebound off the frame of the goal.

John Terry also went close for Villa while Birmingham's best chance came shortly after the interval when Spanish midfielder Jota blazed a shot wildly over the bar.

Villa occupy the final playoff spot while Birmingham edged two points above the relegation zone.

