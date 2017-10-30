SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova rallied to claim the WTA Finals doubles title in a match tiebreak on Sunday, the Hungarian-Czech pair recovering from a set down to record a 4-6 6-4 (10-5) victory over Kiki Bertens and Johanna Larsson.

The third seeds overcame top-ranked Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-jan to bring an end to the Swiss 37-year-old's career in her last ever tournament on Saturday and followed up that triumph with a gutsy display in the final at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Belgian-Swedish pair claimed the opener with the only break in the 10th game before the eventual champions broke twice in the second to level the contest and then raced to a 4-0 lead in the match tiebreak on their way to victory in 92 minutes.

"I think our game complements each other very well. Yeah, definitely the key to our success. I think we really played well this week," the 24-year-old Babos told reporters after the pair claimed a fifth title of the year.

"We put our game together for this one, and we really beat the best teams in the world. Yeah, I'm very, very happy with how we performed here."

Hlavackova had reached one WTA Finals title match with compatriot Lucie Hradecka in 2012, losing to Russians Maria Kirilenko and Nadia Petrova, and the 31-year-old was delighted to claim victory in her second final at the event.

"It was a very tough match to turn around but I think in the end, I think you (Babos) changed it. We were very, like, loud and we started to scream "Come on" on every ball," she said.

"We turned it around inside us. We started to believe that this match is not going from us. And in the super-tiebreak, we were just outstanding."

