AFL clubs have the opportunity to bring in experienced help through delisted player free agency, which starts on Wednesday.

The AFL's delisted free agency period starts on Wednesday, November 1. Here are some of the key players looking for new AFL clubs:

Stewart Crameri

Former club - Western Bulldogs

Position - Forward, Age - 29, Games - 99 (57 with Essendon), Goals - 166.

Crameri was the Bombers' leading goalkicker in 2011, 2012 and 2013, and the Bulldogs' in 2014. Missed the Dogs' 2016 premiership as he served a doping ban and was restricted to just two games this season due to hip surgery.

Ben Kennedy

Former club - Melbourne

Position - Midfielder-forward, Age - 23, Games - 40 (25 with Collingwood), Goals - 28.

The former first-round pick has age on his side but has failed to grasp opportunities at two clubs now. His speed and penetrating kick, switching between midfield and half-forward, should be enough to see him given one more chance.

Billy Hartung

Former club - Hawthorn

Position - Winger, Age - 22, Games - 63, Goals - 27.

Played 20 games in 2015, including a preliminary final, but was dropped for the Hawks' grand final win over West Coast. The speedy winger played 18 games this season and finished 16th in the club's best-and-fairest count.

Ben Lennon

Former club - Richmond

Position - Midfielder-forward, Age - 22, Games - 21, Goals - 10.

The No.12 pick at the 2013 draft has undoubted talent but struggled with injuries and was also unable to grasp opportunities when presented. Missed a set shot to win the VFL grand final and was overlooked for the AFL grand final this year.

Lachie Keeffe

Former club - Collingwood

Position - Key defender, Age - 27, Games - 40, Goals - 7.

Hasn't played at AFL level since round 23, 2014, after serving a two-year doping ban. Returned to the Pies this season but clearly wasn't in coach Nathan Buckley's plans. Versatile, mobile 204cm players don't grow on trees and an opportunity elsewhere looms.

Aaron Mullett

Former club - North Melbourne

Position - Half-back, Age - 25, Games - 85, Goals - 31.

The hard-working defender's axing at Arden St surprised many. He played 18 games this season with a career-high average of 20 possessions a match and appears to have plenty left to offer.