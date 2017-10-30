It's 'business as usual' for Crown until a probe into allegations of machine rigging is complete. (AAP)

It's "business as usual" for Crown casino until the Victorian regulator finishes a probe into allegations of machine rigging and money laundering, state Gaming Minister Marlene Kairouz says.

The Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation is investigating allegations by federal independent MP Andrew Wilkie that Crown tampered with poker machines at its Melbourne establishment to increase profits, and allowed gamblers to dodge money laundering laws.

When asked on Monday if punters could trust Crown machines, Ms Kairouz said so far there is "no evidence whatsoever in relation to these allegations, it's business as usual" and will not comment further until she receives the VCGLR report.