A quick-thinking police officer has used the Heimlich Manoeuvre to save a man choking on his food at a US restaurant.

CCTV footage has emerged of Dennis Palaia, a New Jersey state police officer, jumping into action and performing the Heimlich Manoeuvre on a man choking on his food at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.

The vision from the restaurant in Rockaway, New Jersey shows the man coughing as he gasps for air, before Palaia responds swiftly.

The Heimlich Manoeuvre is a first aid procedure that involves wrapping one's arms around the waist of somebody who is choking and dislodging food in the throat by a series of abdominal thrusts.

Fortunately, the state trooper was able to help the man breathe again just as other bystanders rushed into help.

The man thanked the off-duty officer for his quick-thinking and made a swift recovery, according to New Jersey Police.

"Shortly after sitting down to enjoy a Sunday of watching football with his son, Trooper Palaia noticed that a man at a nearby table was in distress," The New Jersey State Police posted on Facbeook.

"Without hesitation, he rushed to the man who was showing signs that he could not breathe. Recognising that the man was choking, he immediately began the Heimlich Maneuver.

"The victim thanked Trooper Palaia for his life-saving efforts," it added.

The video, shared by New Jersey State Police on their Facebook page, has been viewed over 472,000 times.

Trooper Palaia told Fox News that he responded after hearing the man choking behind him.

"My son and I decided last minute we’re going to go to Buffalo Wild Wings," he said.

"We had just ordered and I could hear a sound coming from the man behind me.

"It was an unusual, almost like he sucked in or had burped - It was different than just a normal cough.

"Soon as I peeked over, I saw his face was red and he was choking."

- With Reuters