West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has won his defamation case against Fairfax Media which claimed he exposed himself to a female massage therapist. (AAP )

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has won his defamation case against Fairfax Media which claimed he exposed himself to a female massage therapist.

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has won his defamation case against Fairfax Media which claimed in newspaper articles he exposed himself to a female massage therapist.

A NSW Supreme Court jury on Monday found Fairfax had not established that the claims were "substantially true".

It also found the media organisation was actuated by malice when it published the stories.

Related reading Rebel Wilson 'disappointed' over Bauer's decision to appeal $4.5m defamation payout Movie star Rebel Wilson says she is 'disappointed' but 'not surprised' the publisher of Woman's Day will fight her record $4.5 million defamation payout. Rebel Wilson awarded $4.5 million in defamation case against Bauer Australian actress Rebel Wilson has been awarded $4.5 million in damages in her defamation case against Bauer Media at Victoria's Supreme Court.

Gayle had sued for defamation stating Fairfax falsely claimed he intentionally exposed his genitals to, and indecently propositioned, Leanne Russell in the West Indies dressing room during a Sydney training session at the 2015 World Cup.

Supporters of Gayle patted him on the back as the jury delivered its decision after less than two hours of deliberation.