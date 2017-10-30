CRONK'S COMPANY AMONG ROOSTERS' BIGGEST SIGNINGS

Cooper Cronk's signing enhances the Sydney Roosters' reputation as NRL kings of big-name recruitment. AAP takes a look at another six of their best in the past 50 years.

ARTHUR BEETSON (1971)

The Roosters pulled off one of the greatest signing coups when they nabbed future Immortal Beetson from Balmain in 1971. Revered as the finest ball-playing forward fans have seen, Beetson was a proven winner, having helped the Tigers to the grand final in his first season in Sydney after moving from Brisbane, and also scoring two tries on debut for Australia. It was merely the start, with Beetson captaining the Roosters to successive premierships in 1974 and '75 in a club team widely regarded as the greatest ever.

RON COOTE (1972)

South Sydney born and bred, champion lock Coote won four premierships with the Rabbitohs from five grand finals between 1967 and 1971 before controversially defecting to the club's neighbours and arch rivals in 1972. The Roosters enjoyed instant success upon Coote's arrival, making their first grand final in 12 years in his first season and then going back to back in '74 and '75.

RUSSELL FAIRFAX (1974)

A teenage Wallaby renowned as one of Australian rugby's most exciting attacking players, Fairfax's arrival from Randwick in 1974 proved the final piece in the club's premiership puzzle. The brilliant fullback's combination with Beetson helped the tricolours break a 29-year title drought stretching back to the World War II and Fairfax was instrumental in taking the side to the grand final the following season before breaking his leg in sickening fashion at the height of his career.

BOB FULTON (1977)

While he was unable to lead the club to premiership glory, the Roosters sparked sensation and landed one of the superstars of the game when they snared Fulton from Manly in 1977. A triple grand final winner with the Sea Eagles, he lived up to the hype at the Roosters as their top try-scorer in his maiden season before captain-coaching the side in his last year in 1979 and retiring, like Beetson, as a future Immortal.

BRAD FITTLER (1996)

Of all their marquee signings, Fittler had arguably the most profound influence. The Roosters hadn't made the finals in almost a decade but the Penrith premiership winner immediately revived their fortunes. The tricolours made nine successive finals series and four grand finals in five seasons with the champion utility calling the shots. As well as captaining the side to its first premiership in more than a quarter of a century in 2002, Fittler won the Golden Boot and Rothmans Medal during his stint. The Roosters missed the playoffs for three straight years after his retirement.

SONNY BILL WILLIAMS (2013)

Recruited in 2013 on a handshake deal with Roosters supremo Nick Politis, Williams' return to rugby league five years after walking out of the Bulldogs to play rugby union in France is one of the code's stories of the decade. A World Cup winner with the All Blacks in 2011, Williams was crowned the Roosters' player of the year after guiding the side to premiership glory in his maiden season at the club - nine years after breaking Roosters hearts with a starring role in Canterbury's 2004 grand final triumph over Fittler and co.