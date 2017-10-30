Philadelphia's Jalen Mills runs the ball in for a touchdown against San Francisco. (AAP)

Philadelphia Eagles have improved their NFL-best record with a win over San Francisco 49ers while the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings also won.

Carson Wentz has thrown two touchdown passes as the NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles beat the winless San Francisco 49ers 33-10.

The Eagles (7-1) overcame a slow start in sloppy, rainy conditions on their way to a sixth-straight win.

The 49ers are 0-8 for the first time in their history.

Wentz, who leads the league for TD passes, was 18 of 32 for 211 yards and one interception.

He threw a 53-yard TD pass to Alshon Jeffery and one-yard TD pass to Zach Ertz.

A Jalen Mills intercept resulted in a TD in the first half while LeGarrette Blount ran for a 12-yard TD in the second half as the Eagles routed their visitors.

New England Patriots made it four wins in a row after Tom Brady passed for 333 yards and a touchdown and Stephen Gostkowski added four field goals in a 21-13 defet of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers led after Melvin Gordon found a seam on the outside and rumbled down the sideline for an 87-yard touchdown run.

New England's lone touchdown was via a two-yard throw from Brady to Rob Gronkowski in the second quarter.

Case Keenum threw for two touchdowns and Kai Forbath made four field goals as the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Cleveland Browns 33-16 in the last of four games held this season in London.

Adam Thielen had five catches for 98 yards and a touchdown for the NFC North-leading Vikings (6-2), who trailed 13-12 at halftime - the first time the Browns, 0-8 for the second consecutive year, claimed a mid-game lead this season.

Elsewhere, the Buffalo Bills trounced the Oakland Raiders 34-4, the Atlanta Falcons overcame the New York Jets 25-20, the New Orleans Saints recorded a 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears, the Cincinnati Bengals edged the Indianapolis Colts 24-23 and the Carolina Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-3.