A banking expert has warned excessive lending by the big four banks could lead to household defaults in a significant housing downturn.

The perception that they are 'too big to fail' has encouraged Australia's big four banks to take risks that would exacerbate a housing downturn.

That's the view of a banking expert at the University of Sydney Business School Eliza Wu, who believes government support has led to excessive lending by the banks, especially to home buyers and property investors, resulting in high property prices in major cities.

"Under these circumstances, a significant downturn in housing prices could lead to household defaults and widespread losses throughout the banking sector," Dr Wu warns.