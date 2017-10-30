Barnaby Joyce is expected to hold onto his seat of New England in the December 2 by-election. (AAP)

A former Liberal MP in the West Australian parliament is returning to NSW to take on Barnaby Joyce in the New England by-election.

Ian Britza has been endorsed by the conservative Australian Country Party, which was formed in 2005 and includes former Victorian senator John Madigan in its ranks.

Mr Joyce is expected to hold onto the northern NSW seat of New England at the December 2 by-election, but he's not taking it for granted and has been campaigning since the High Court ruled him ineligible last Friday.