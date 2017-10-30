A NSW Supreme Court jury has found that Fairfax Media did not establish that claims against West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle were "substantially true".

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has won his defamation case against Fairfax Media which claimed in newspaper articles that he exposed himself to a female massage therapist.

A NSW Supreme Court jury on Monday found Fairfax had not established that the claims were "substantially true".

It also found the media organisation was actuated by malice when it published the stories.

Gayle had sued for defamation stating Fairfax falsely claimed he intentionally exposed his genitals to, and indecently propositioned, Leanne Russell in the West Indies dressing room during a Sydney training session at the 2015 World Cup.

Supporters of Gayle patted him on the back as the jury delivered its decision after less than two hours of deliberation.