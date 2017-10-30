Lyall Gorman is tipped to link with Manly after confirming he will move on as the chief executive of NRL club Cronulla.

Lyall Gorman is tipped to link with Manly after confirming he will move on as chief executive of NRL club Cronulla on Monday.

The man considered a driving force behind the Sharks' 2016 premiership is expected to vie for Manly's CEO position vacated by Tim Cleary in May.

Sharks financial officer Paul Eriksson has been named interim CEO.

Cronulla chairman Dino Mezzatesta said Gorman would support the club in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.

"The club wishes Lyall well in his future endeavours and thanks him for his service and the outstanding contribution he has made to our business over the past three years," he said in a statement.

"Lyall played a big part in our premiership success of 2016 and leaves the Sharks in an extremely healthy position both on and off the field and we are confident we can build on the work he has done and make our club even bigger, better and more successful going forward.