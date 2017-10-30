Pauline Hanson says she is ready to start planning preferences for the Queensland state election. (AAP)

Pauline Hanson says she is ready to start planning preferences for the state election, and has backed fallen senator Malcolm Roberts in her 'heartland'.

Pauline Hanson says she will preference all sitting members of Queensland's parliament last, except "good, hard-working" ones identified by One Nation's state leader.

Much has been made of the way the party preferences will flow at the November 25 election and Ms Hanson has indicated she is open to backing anyone, as long as their work ethic is up to Steve Dickson's standards.

"I don't want to get rid of good, hard-working members of parliament whichever side of politics they're on but that's a decision I'll make when I sit down with Steve," she told Sydney's 2GB Radio from India on Monday.

Ms Hanson is there as part of a parliamentary delegation and says her departure from Australia along with the recent citizenship saga and subsequent High Court decisions, which led to One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts being disqualified from sitting, made the timing of the election announcement questionable.

"(Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk) told us all time and time again there will not be an election until next year," Ms Hanson said.

"I'll get back there and I'll be full on with helping the state leader Steve Dickson."

Ms Hanson has backed Mr Roberts to win her old Queensland seat in her Ipswich 'heartland'.

"He will do quite well," she said.

Ms Hanson said electricity prices would be one of the major issues of the election.

"Queenslanders have been ripped off by $1.466 billion in monies out of their pocket that goes to the Queensland state government," she said.