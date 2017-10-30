Alyssa Healy has been receiving some advice from one of the world's top bowlers. (AAP)

Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy has been picking the brain of husband Mitchell Starc ahead of the inaugural women's day-night Ashes Test.

Healy's husband Mitchell Starc is arguably the world's most potent bowler with the innovative Kookaburra in hand.

Starc was also among the concept's most vocal critics in its embryonic stage, lamenting how hard it is to pick up the pink ball as a fielder and that it went soft quickly.

The left-armer swung the pink ball to perfection in a day-night Sheffield Shield clash that finished on Sunday, snaring career-best innings figures of 8-73 to deliver NSW victory.

Healy was also in action on Sunday, when she top-scored with a career-best 71 in Australia's ODI loss to England that makes the women's Ashes Test all the more important.

Australia hold a 4-2 points lead in the multi-format series. Victory in the day-night Test will ensure they retain the urn.

Healy's side travel to Canberra for a three-day game against an ACT XI that will feature a pink ball and shape their plans for the Test that starts at North Sydney Oval next Thursday.

"I'm really lucky to share a house with someone who has played quite a bit of pink-ball cricket over the last few years," Healy told AAP.

"It's been great to get some insights from him as to what works and what doesn't.

"I'll get all the information I can out of Mitch and hopefully use it to our advantage."

The experimental fixture has resulted in some unusual declarations, influenced selection and bowling plans in previous men's matches.

Australia women's coach Matthew Mott sounded out men's mentor Darren Lehmann a long time ago to talk pink-ball tactics.

"We're going in with a few ideas from how the boys have approached it," Healy said.

"We're lucky in that regard that we've got a great relationship with them and can talk about how they approach the pink ball.

"It's a bit of an unknown heading into a day-night Test ... it's really exciting."

Starc and his male colleagues had some Shield tune-ups under lights to prepare for their maiden day-night Test.

Healy's team won't have that luxury but the in-form opener insisted the change in format held no fear.

"We'll easily be able to slip back into the longer format," she said.

"Every single player in the Test squad will put their hands up and can do a fantastic job; it'll be a difficult XI to pick."