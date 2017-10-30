The national auction clearance rate has risen to 67.8 from a revised 64.7 per cent last week, with the total number of capital city auctions hitting 2017 highs.

Clearance rates across Australia's capital cities edged higher last week despite the highest number of home auctions so far this year.

A total 3,690 auctions were held in the seven days to October 29, with the national clearance rate rising from last week's revised 64.7 per cent to 67.8 per cent, preliminary figures from property data group CoreLogic show.

The combined five capital cities homes prices remained flat, as prices dropped 0.1 per cent on a weekly basis in Sydney but lifted 0.2 per cent in Melbourne.