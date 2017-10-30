Barnaby Joyce is calling for a referendum on changing the section of the constitution which saw him knocked out of parliament.

Barnaby Joyce is at odds with senior Turnbull ministers in calling for a referendum on changing the section of the constitution which saw him and his Nationals deputy booted from parliament over their dual citizenship.

The prime minister and attorney-general have said such a referendum is not needed, but Mr Joyce says ordinary punters want the citizenship rules fixed.

"That's what I'm hearing everywhere I go," Mr Joyce told ABC radio on Monday, saying the idea should be bundled into an "omnibus referendum" at the next election.