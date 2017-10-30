The coalition, Labor and a key union have traded blows over how to scrutinise free trade agreements.

Labor has called for independent reviews of all future trade deals, but Trade Minister Steve Ciobo says there are already "multiple checks" in place and a key union has vowed to campaign against the policy.

Shadow trade spokesman Jason Clare on Monday announced a Shorten government would ask the Productivity Commission to conduct an economic analysis of each new free trade agreement before it is signed.

"I think the parliament and the Australian people are right to ask for independent advice that this is going to create more jobs, increase household incomes, create new opportunities for Australian businesses," Mr Clare said.

As well, the commission would review agreements 10 years after they are signed to assess their positive and negative impact.

Business leaders would be brought in at an early stage in negotiations to provide advice on where the deals should focus and key hurdles to overcome.

However, Mr Ciobo said Labor was playing catch-up when it came to trade deals, which generated more than half of Australia's economic growth in 2016.

A parliamentary committee already scrutinised every trade agreement, and broad consultation was held.

"There are multiple layers, multiple checks, we've got the business groups, the trade unions, all of them have input into the process," Mr Ciobo told Sky News.

"This is nothing more than the Labor party trying to say they've got some new vision, but in reality all they are ever doing is playing catchup on trade policy."

Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union national secretary Michael O'Connor said Labor's stance was a "completely inadequate response".

"The Productivity Commission is so blindly pro-free trade that seeking their analysis of whether a trade agreements is in the national interest will be a useless exercise that at best is deeply misguided and at worst will be nothing more than a cruel hoax on the workers and industries that will be left worse off," Mr O'Connor told AAP.

The union said it would campaign against the policy at all levels of the ALP including next year's national conference.

Mr O'Connor described the commission as a "taxpayer-funded, right-wing think tank".