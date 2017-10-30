Werder Bremen's 3-0 home defeat has kept them stuck in the Bundesliga relegation zone. (AAP)

Werder Bremen's abysmal campaign has continued with a 3-0 home defeat to Augsburg which kept them stuck in the Bundesliga relegation zone.

A towering header from Michael Gregoritsch in the 40th minute and Alfred Finnbogason's penalty set Augsburg on course for victory.

Gregoritsch netted again on the break just after the hour as Augsburg went ninth on goal difference.

VfB Stuttgart claimed local pride with a simple 3-0 home win over Freiburg after the visitors had been reduced to 10 men.

Daniel Ginczek and Benjamin Pavard netted before half-time, following the 12th minute dismissal of Caglar Soyuncu for deliberate handball. Simone Terodde completed the rout.

Bremen had hoped to build on a cup win over Hoffenheim in midweek but rarely threatened the visiting defence.

Coach Alexander Nouri is likely to be under further pressure in the coming days after the comprehensive beating.

"I can't and wouldn't want to give a job guarantee at the present time so soon after a game," Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann said of Nouri. He added that though the situation would be discussed, it was possible the coach would remain.

"I have no understanding for the performance of the team," he said.

Only Cologne, also without a win, are below Bremen, who remain two points adrift of SV Hamburg in the relegation play-off place.

Freiburg are a point better off in 15th while Stuttgart's win takes them 12th, six clear of the bottom three.

At the other end of the table, Bayern Munich went top on Saturday by beating RB Leipzig 2-0 after previous leaders Borussia Dortmund lost 4-2 in Hanover.