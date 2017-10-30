Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has landed in Israel two days later than planned, ahead of meetings with his Israeli counterpart and Battle of Beersheba events.

Malcolm Turnbull has arrived in Israel for a swift round of meetings and a day of commemorations for the centenary of the Battle of Beersheba.

The prime minister and wife Lucy Turnbull were greeted at Tel Aviv airport just after midday on Monday local time by Israel's Minister for Regional Co-operation, Tzachi Hanegbi.

Mr Turnbull was due to land on Saturday but delayed his visit to deal with the fallout from the High Court's decision to disqualify Barnaby Joyce from parliament.

He was expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday afternoon before a private dinner with spouses at Mr Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence.

Mr Hanegbi said it was a very special event.

"Tomorrow we are going to mark the centennial for the conquering of a very special place in Israel by the Australian soldiers that fought, gave their lives in this war 100 years ago," he told reporters at the airport.

"We wish that this visit will be very influential, strategic and friendly."

Mr Turnbull will give a speech at a joint service at the Beersheba war cemetery on Tuesday morning and attended a series of events, including a re-enactment of the charge of the Australian light horse.

It's understood he will meet Palestinian Authority leaders on Wednesday before visiting the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum and flying out to Sri Lanka.