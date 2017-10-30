A man accused of a violent crime rampage southeast of Brisbane remains in hospital with injuries inflicted by a police dog during his arrest.

Queensland Police used a mobile phone's GPS to track a man who allegedly embarked on a crime rampage in which he shot at a man southeast of Brisbane.

The 30-year-old man remains in hospital after police allege he stole cars, broke into homes and fired a shot at a man trying to stop him in the early hours of Saturday in Redland Bay.

The man's crime spree started in Mount Gravatt East where a Toyota Prado was stolen and driven to Redland Bay, police say.

A 33-year-old man who noticed the car was damaged and tried to assist the driver was then threatened with a gun, while the assailant kicked down the door of a nearby house and assaulted a 56-year-old man for not handing over his keys.

A male neighbour, 43, followed the man and was allegedly shot at before stopping his chase, with the accused almost hitting a group of four on the road, police said.

A police helicopter tracked the car using a mobile phone inside, before it crashed and rolled in Caboolture.

It's alleged the driver stole another car and drove towards Bribie Island before spikes flattened his tyres and he escaped on foot.

He was arrested inside a home he had broken into in Bellara and taken to hospital with leg injuries from a police dog during his arrest.