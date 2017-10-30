Acting PM Julie Bishop isn't surprised the Turnbull government has taken a hit in the polls. (AAP)

Julie Bishop has shifted the centre of government to Perth as the government lags Labor in the polls.

Acting prime minister Julie Bishop is not surprised the Turnbull government has taken a hit in the polls, given the events of recent weeks.

Ms Bishop is standing in for Malcolm Turnbull as he heads to Israel for leader-level talks and the centenary of the Battle of Beersheba.

The latest Newspoll, published in The Australian on Monday, has Labor leading the coalition 54-46 per cent in two-party terms.

The coalition's primary vote has also dropped from 36 to 35 per cent, while Labor's remains steady at 37 per cent.

Mr Turnbull had a tumultuous past week, with the High Court disqualifying Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and cabinet minister Fiona Nash over their dual citizenship and ructions over Employment Minister Michaelia Cash misleading parliament over raids on two Australian Workers Union offices.

"Given the events of the last few weeks, it's not surprising that the Newspoll is as it is," Ms Bishop told reporters in Perth.

However she noted Mr Turnbull had a 41-33 per cent lead over Bill Shorten as preferred prime minister and there was still 18 months to an election.

"It is business as usual ... we're continuing to govern, just from Western Australia."

Labor has stepped up pressure on the government, saying ministerial decisions made by Mr Joyce and Senator Nash could be under a constitutional cloud because of the High Court ruling on Friday.

Acting Labor Leader Tanya Plibersek, who is filling in for Mr Shorten as he visits Israel, said the government should have stood the ministers aside earlier to avoid any legal doubts over their decisions.

"No doubt there will be some people who will be wondering whether they were treated fairly and whether decisions were made properly by Fiona Nash and Barnaby Joyce when they weren't properly elected to the parliament," Ms Plibersek said.

Ms Bishop said cabinet made most of the decisions, which would put them out of reach of legal challenge.

"There may be a few decisions. The attorney-general said that we'll look at those. But the vast majority of decisions are made by cabinet," she said.

Mr Joyce, who is campaigning ahead of a by-election in his seat of New England on December 2, said Labor's advice on ministerial decisions ran contrary to the constitution.

"Once you are declared at the polls, you are entitled to be a member with all that is attached to that, being the minister, being the deputy prime minister, until such time as one of three events occur: you die, you resign or the High Court deems you ineligible," he told reporters in Tamworth.