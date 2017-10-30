Queensland Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls has again ruled out a coalition or shared ministry with One Nation - but was coy on a deal for supply.

Queensland Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls has refused to directly rule out a deal with One Nation to guarantee supply if the LNP can form a minority government after the election.

"I have been clear about it, there is no coalition, no shared ministry and there are no deals with One Nation," he told ABC TV on Monday.

But when pressed on whether that would include guaranteeing supply, he repeated his answer, but added he intended to win the 47 seats to form a majority government.

"We don't have any deals, in fact it is abundantly clear One Nation don't want any deals," Mr Nicholls said.

"The only people who have done deals here in Queensland have been Annastacia Palaszczuk, who before the last election said she wouldn't do any deals and signed up quick as you like with the Katter's Australia Party."

Mr Nicholls accused Ms Palaczszuk of running a scare campaign when she again on Monday warned the LNP would form a coalition with One Nation with "dire consequences" for the state.

"We will see the mother of all fear campaigns run by the Labor Party and that is because they don't have a record of their own to run on."

He said the troubles in the federal coalition government caused by the disqualification of deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce had no impact on the campaign for the Queensland November 25 election.

And he would welcome any federal MPs to campaign in Queensland, including Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

"I've said on a number of occasions, Malcolm, in fact anyone from the coalition, is welcome to campaign here in Queensland but obviously, this is a Queensland campaign."