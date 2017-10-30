Masoud Barzani, president of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, has announced his resignation. (AAP)

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani has given a bitter speech to announce his resignation, saying no one outside the Kurds' home region had stood up to support their right of self-determination.

Barzani made a televised speech on Sunday after the Iraqi Kurdistan parliament approved his request not to extend his term beyond November 1, after an independence referendum he championed last month backfired and triggered military and economic retaliation against the Kurdish region he has been leading since 2005.

"Three million votes for Kurdistan independence created history and cannot be erased," he said, referring to the referendum held on September 25.

"Nobody stood up with us other than our mountains," he said, speaking with Kurdish and Iraqi flags behind him.

He criticised the US for allowing Abrams tanks supplied to Iraqi forces to fight Islamic State militants to be used against the Kurds. He said American weapons were also used in attacks by Iranian-backed paramilitaries.

"Without the help of Peshmerga (Kurdish fighters), Iraqi forces could not have liberated Mosul from ISIS alone," he said, referring to IS's former stronghold in northern Iraq.

"Why would Washington want to punish Kurdistan?"

He said followers of rival Kurdish leader Jalal Talabani, who died in early October, had been guilty of "high treason" for handing over the oil city of Kirkuk to Iraqi forces without a fight two weeks ago.

He said the Iraqi offensives since October 16 and the refusal of the Iraqi government to agree to dialogue vindicated his view that "Iraq no longer believes in Kurdish rights".

There was high drama at the Kurdish parliament as demonstrators, some carrying clubs and guns, stormed the parliament building as the session was in progress.

Some MPs were barricaded in their offices on Sunday evening.

Gunshots were heard. Some protesters outside the building said they wanted to "punish" MPs who they said had "insulted" Barzani. Some attacked journalists at the scene.