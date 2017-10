The One Nation party won't run a candidate against Barnaby Joyce in the New England by-election.

Senator Hanson said she would have loved to run a candidate against Barnaby Joyce in the rural NSW seat but it would distract from the Queensland state election campaign.

"So it looks like Barnaby Joyce has finally had a little bit of luck go his way," she said in a statement on Monday.