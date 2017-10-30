The Queensland premier says she called an early election in response to concerns from business. (AAP)

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she's prepared to put it all at risk rather than enter any deal with Pauline Hanson's One Nation.

Pauline Hanson's One Nation party may end up with the balance of power in Queensland after the November 25 election, with both Labor and the LNP on a low primary vote of around 30 per cent.

The premier has ruled out any preference deal or power sharing with One Nation, but says LNP leader Tim Nicholls has made no such promise.

"I have said, 'absolutely no'. This is all or nothing. It's either people are going to support what I stand for, or they won't," she told ABC TV.

"I'm prepared to put it all at risk."

She also rebuffed Senator Hanson, who accused her of cowardice for calling the poll on Sunday while the One Nation leader was in India on a trade mission.

"The (state) leader of One Nation, Steve Dickson, was here in Queensland and on the hustings yesterday. I do not think it matters where Pauline Hanson is," Ms Palaszczuk told Seven on Monday.

She warned voters against an LNP/One Nation coalition.

"I think it will be completely and utterly dysfunctional because they have different policies."

Mr Nicholls has ruled out a coalition or deal with One Nation.

Ms Palaszczuk has defended her decision to go to an election two months before it was due, saying she had listened to voters and to business who wanted the uncertainty over.

She had repeatedly said she wouldn't go to the polls until next year, unless there was extraordinary reason to do so.

She says that extraordinary reason is the loss of a minister, Bill Byrne, to poor health and the axing of Pumicestone MP Rick Williams from the Labor party late on Friday, which reduced her vote in parliament to 41 - level with the LNP opposition.

"On top of that, everybody has been calling for this election, business wants certainty and that's why I made the decision."

Ms Palaszczuk is on Monday campaigning the marginal seat of Whitsunday, which was devastated by Cyclone Debbie in March.

"We know how important regional Queensland is in this election campaign," she said.